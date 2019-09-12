Everybody is praying for Kevin Hart to make a speedy recovery after his horrifying car accident just over a week ago. When the news broke that the comedian had been involved in a single-car crash, absolutely totalling the vehicle that he was seated inside, things were put into perspective very quickly for a lot of people. Our lives can be taken away from us with the snap of a finger so we need to cherish every single moment we have on earth. Kevin Hart was released from the hospital this week and he's currently recovering in a rehabilitation center. The latest update in this developing story has Hart in "good spirits," noting that he is grateful to be alive after such a scary experience. Now, his wife is speaking out about his condition, offering a slight update on his health.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TMZ cameras caught up to Eniko Hart while she was leaving a coffee shop and, of course, they asked about how her husband is doing. Her responses were short but optimistic. "We're just taking it one day at a time," said Eniko before adding. "He's amazing. He'll be back on track in no time."

Eniko returned to social media this week as well, updating her Instagram story to give a big shout out to Snoh Aalegra for her most recent album. She also posted a new photo of her baby boy.

Keep the prayers and positivity going for the Harts!