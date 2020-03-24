Congratulations are in order for Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko, who announced today that they are expecting a baby.

The Hart family has been through a lot in the last year, including a near-fatal car crash involving the patriarch of the bunch. Thankfully, Kevin Hart has made a full recovery and got back to work late last year. The comedian was made aware of what's truly important to him when he almost lost his life, and he made a decision with his wife to continue growing their family. It is with excitement that Eniko and Kevin announce that they are expecting another bundle of joy!



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful," wrote Eniko Hart on Instagram, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "Soon to be a family of 6."

Kevin Hart has two children from his marriage with Torrei Hart, and one from his marriage to Eniko Hart. Join us in wishing the Hart family well as they welcome another baby into the world. Hopefully, all of this COVID-19 fear is over by the time Baby Hart arrives.

Take a look at Eniko's first maternity photo below and predict the baby's name in the comments.