As Kevin Hart continues to recover from back surgery and enters into the rehabilitation phase of his healing process, investigators are still attempting to piece together what happened on Mulholland Highway. By now you've heard about Hart's involvement in a car accident that left him with, reportedly, three spinal fractures—a one-car collision that landed his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in a ditch on the side of the road.

Kevin wasn't driving the vehicle and, thankfully, all three passengers survived the crash. Although alcohol has been determined to not be a factor, the California Highway Patrol will dismantle the restored classic car to learn whether or not the vehicle malfunctioned. According to TMZ, the Barracuda will be stripped down to its bolts in a process that could take up to three weeks.

The publication also states that their CHP sources hope that there will be changes to laws regarding restored vehicles. When classic cars undergo a full restoration process, they are, more often than not, left in assembly-line condition. In Hart's case, as will many classic vehicles, his Barracuda was released in a year that didn't require a safety harness, and the CHP believes that if the harness was included during the restoration process, Hart, along with many others, wouldn't have sustained such serious injuries. However, the CHP will also make sure that the car was restored efficiently regardless of the harnesses exclusion.