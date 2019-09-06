Kevin Hart's life got turned upside down when he was cruising down Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles on Sunday and his car veered off the street and crashed 10 feet off the road. The Think Like A Man actor was rushed to the hospital to have emergency back surgery while the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a nearby hospital as well.

Kevin suffered three spinal fractures and underwent successful surgery but will be held in the hospital for a few more days. TMZ now reports that while Kevin is awake and breathing, he's in serious pain and feeling just "ok." The publication details how the actor is on intense pain medications and he may be out of the hospital as early as this week to then attend rehab.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Kevin's rehabilitation process is estimated to take months until he's back to his normal self. As we posted yesterday, the actor's lawsuits have been paused amid his accident which means his $7 million case with Stand Up Digital (that was supposed to start trial next week) has been pushed back to next month.

Stand Up Digital sued Kevin last year for falling short on a social media deal, accusing the actor of going MIA during his sex tape scandal.