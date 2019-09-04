This weekend, Kevin Hart was involved in a terrifying car crash. The comedian was a passenger in his vehicle when the car veered off the side of the road, crashed into a fence and was absolutely totalled. Hart is expected to make a complete recovery after he completes months of rehabilitation. The actor had back surgery early this week and from the sounds of the 911 emergency phone call that was just released to the public, it feels as though things could have ended much worse for Hart and his friends.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

TMZ managed to find a recording of the 911 call placed by a witness who pulled his car over to help the comedian and the other people involved in the accident. He describes the scene of the crash, noting that the roof of the muscle car that they were driving had completely caved in. He also notes that the doors were smashed and that two people remained in the car. One person was able to make it out of the vehicle but Hart and a woman were reportedly stuck inside until the fire department arrived.

Thankfully, Kevin Hart was not harmed further during the accident. The one-vehicle crash could have been much worse than it ended up. Thus far, Hart has not issued a statement on his injuries.