Kevin Hart had a rough year but it seems like things are finally looking up for him. Aside from the scandals, court battles with ex-business partners and his almost fatal car accident, the comedian will be honored at the Los Angeles Mission's 9th Legacy of Vision Gala. He, along with his wife, children and their company Heartbeat Productions will be rewarded for their generous donation to the organization. They've also volunteered to help them during Thanksgiving last year. Although this is relatively good news for the comedian, he will unfortunately not be able to attend the gala due to his injuries. Nick Cannon is set to host the event and will accept the award on behalf of Kevin and Erika Hart.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The comedian started getting back to work, though he's still slowly recovering from 3 fractures and back surgery. He's working on the Jumanji: The Next Level movie, along with best friend and co-star Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson. The WWE superstar recently posted on his Instagram story an action figure of himself as a gift to his co-star. As he trolled Kevin, he also informed us that his injured friend is doing better every day.

Kevin Hart is a national treasure. He is constantly scrutinized in the public eye, but he finds a way to remain positive. He also works hard to create hilarious movies for us to enjoy, even while recovering from his terrible accident. The award he's supposed to receive from the gala was for the volunteer work he's done, which includes serving meals to the homeless and donating half a million dollars to the Los Angeles Mission.

