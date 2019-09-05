Kevin Hart's family, friends, and fans are all grateful that the comedian is on the road to recovery following the terrifying car accident he was involved in over the weekend. According to reports, prior to the accident, Kevin was at his home in Calabasas with his wife, Eniko, and his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. The group wasn't doing thing wild or out of the ordinary, but in the early morning hours, Kevin, Jared, and Rebecca were inside the actor's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it careened off the side of the road and landed in a ditch.

The 911 call was recently released that stated Kevin, who was riding shotgun as a passenger, needed to be removed from the vehicle through the driver's side window. He underwent back surgery and according to his wife he's doing just fine, but now TMZ shares details of Kevin's injuries. The publication states that Kevin suffered three fractures in his spine and doctors were plagued with the task of fusing those fractures together.

"Two of them in the thoracic section of his spine, and 1 in the lumbar," TMZ shared. The actor is reportedly enduring a tremendous amount of pain but keeps it at bay because he's heavily medicated most of the time. Although his road to rehabilitation is assumed to be a long one, Kevin is expected to make a full recovery.