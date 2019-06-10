Kevin Hart's security team definitely does a fine job at protecting the Night School actor but it seems as though they went too far just one time. TMZ reports that a woman by the name of Carmen Marrero is suing Kevin after she got a fractured face from one of his security guards.



According to Carmen, she was walking down a sidewalk, minding her own business in New York back in January when Kevin and his team came charging out of a building, knocking her to the ground. Kevin was inside the building for a screening of his film The Upside. Carmen's lawyer tells the publication that she passed a crowd and as Kevin's security began shoving and pushing people out of the way she hit the ground and sustained a fractured face.

Carmen is suing not only Kevin but also his production company and SAG-AFTRA for battery and assault. There's no word on just how much she's asking for, but we can assume it would be a hefty amount.

In other Kevin news, he recently admitted that Kanye West's Sunday Service isn't really for him and he has no plans on attending anytime soon. "It's not really my cup of tea," he said. "I don't really, uh, I don't plan on going. I think it's dope that he's found something new and exciting to do. He's a creative guy and this is where his creative juices have taken him, so I wish him nothing but success in doing it."