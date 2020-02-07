NBA Champion JR Smith recently joined Kevin Hart for a new episode of his "Cold As Balls" video series, during which the two discussed JR's tattoos, his decision to skip college, that 2018 Finals blunder and his overall relationship with LeBron James.

During that discussion, Hart nearly brought JR to tears with his impression of LeBron, specifically making fun of the way the four-time MVP expresses his frustration with teams. And if there's anyone who knows how James reacts in those situations, it's Smith.

In addition to the talk about LeBron, Smith and Hart also spent some time discussing the most memorable moments of Smith's career, including the time he was acknowledged by President Barack Obama for not wearing a shirt during the Cavs' championship parade.

"It was an honor, man, because it was like the acknowledgment from the president," Smith said about Obama calling him out to "put on a shirt."

Smith, 34, appeared in just 11 games for the Cavaliers last season before being released. He has not been picked up by a team since.

Check out his full conversation with Hart in the video embedded below.