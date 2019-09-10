Kevin Hart had a near brush with death earlier this month after he was involved in a car crash. The comedian wasn't driving but suffered some terrible injuries. Thankfully, it appears as though he's getting ready to leave the hospital. According to TMZ, sources close to the comedian said that he's hopeful he'll be released from the hospital today (Sept. 10th) if not, on Wednesday. From the hospital, he'll be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation center where he'll undergo physical therapy for one to two weeks.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hart suffered three spinal fractures and had to undergo surgery. Despite the major injuries, Kevin Hart seems to be on his way to a steady recovery. Reports have indicated that he's been on medications, which have reportedly been helping, and he's able to walk again. He's been able to do short walks around the hospital but he's also been able to walk up a few steps as well. He's received physio inside of the hospital but the physical therapy will be far more intensive once he's released. "He's super eager to get out," a source close to the comedian said.

After he's released from an inpatient physical therapy, he'll still have to go through physical therapy for the coming months before he's fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in the car crash.