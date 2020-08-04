It feels like everybody is turning on Ellen DeGeneres after a group of staffers on her show have come forward to reveal the "toxic" environment they work in, stating that Ellen might not be as nice as we all initially thought.

The talk has gotten so heated that there is even speculation that she will be replaced as the host of her daytime television program. Today, Katy Perry offered her two cents on the situation, defending Ellen and claiming that she has been nothing but kind and accepting every time she's been on the show. Now, Kevin Hart is echoing that message.

Sharing a photo of his appearance on her show, the comedian wrote a message about his own experiences with Ellen.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly," said K Hart on Instagram. "I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad...When did we get here?"

He continued by saying that he's supporting Ellen throughout this unraveling.

"I stand by the ones that I know and that I love," he added. "Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen..."