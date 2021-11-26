Kevin Hart is no stranger to collaborating with Netflix. In the past, the 42-year-old has put out comedy specials like Irresponsible and Zero F*cks Given, but his latest project, a limited series called True Story, sees him take on a more serious role.

The seven-episode show sees Hart as “The Kid,” a famous comedian who finds himself in a dire situation on a tour stop after an evening out with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built for himself over the years. True Story only arrived on the streamer yesterday, November 24th, but has already made its way up to the #2 spot in Canada, and has an average audience rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier today, the Get Hard actor hopped on Instagram to celebrate the show’s success with his followers. “Let’s gooooooo True Story is #1 in the US…I swear I love you guys. Make Thanksgiving even more special by watching True Story damn it!!!!!” Just a few hours later he continued to build up the hype, writing, “There is a reason why True Story is #1 in the US…the reason is because it’s F*CKING GOOD. Go see what all the hype is about damn it.”

The star also pointed out that other cast members, including Wesley Snipes, Billy Zane, Tawny Newsome, Ash Santos, Lauren London, and Theo Rossi put on “amazing” performances. If Hart’s word isn’t enough, hundreds of viewers have also taken to Twitter to offer up immense praise for the Netflix original.

Have you streamed True Story yet? If yes, let us know what you thought below.