It appears Torrei Hart, the ex-wife of Kevin Hart, is taking her show on the road. The former wife of Kevin Hart, who is also a stand-up comedian, is ready to tell her side of the story on a stand-up tour called “It’s Time To Tell My Side,” which seemingly refers to her divorce and alleged infidelities surrounding her marriage to Kev.

Toerri has been promoting the shows on her Instagram recently, saying “this will be the most talked about show in the DMV.” Unfortunately, she’ll only be doing the shows in the D.C. area as quoted. If you happen to be in the DMV area and wish to attend, fans can purchase tickets at drafthousecomedy.com.

In other news, Kevin Hart is still recovering from the back surgery he had after being involved in a serious car accident few weeks ago. His current wife has since given us a positive update, saying he’ll be back within no time. "We're just taking it one day at a time," said Eniko before adding. "He's amazing. He'll be back on track in no time." We'll continue to keep you posted.