For the better part of the last year, Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been going at each other online in a playful manner. The two have starred in countless films together and they form arguably the most electrifying duo in Hollywood. If you simply look at their social activity, you would find it hard to believe they're actually friends because their comments are generally quite inflammatory. From virtual punches being thrown to digs at each other's personal lives, Kevin and Dwayne love to get people laughing in the comments section. Today was no different. The Rock posted a photo of himself during his workout and a certain comedian was not feeling it.

"Get a bigger tank top man," wrote Kevin Hart on the picture, calling out the former wrestler for his tiny attire. "It looks like your wearing a thong on your back. I'm reporting this post... I'm sick of it!!!" He went on to congratulate his frequent co-star on the success of his latest visual venture Hobbs & Shaw.

People are clearly fans of the friendly banter between these two actors because since the comment was published, it's been liked over 35,000 times. What do you think will come next for The Rock and Kevin Hart?