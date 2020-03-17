There has been an outpour of worry and fear because of the coronavirus, but still, Kevin Hart has been able to keep his spirits high and encourage the world to do the same. Yesterday he and the other Harts posed for a wholesome family photo, which included them huddled together, dressed in cozy robes at home.

Kevin reminds us to take a break and look for the positives in every situation. A lot of us feel like we're stuck at home with nothing to do, but the truth of the matter is that we could be doing a lot. Not only are we keeping the public safe, but we can also focus on what we've been neglecting. Kevin, for example, is appreciative of the fact that he gets to spend so much time with his family.

Hart has been asking his followers to "find the positive in every negative" for years, but now it is more important than ever. It's easy to feel like times are bleak, but Hart assures us that positives still exist. Kevin Hart is not only spending time with his family but is also motivating and spreading good energy to the world.

