In September 2019 Kevin Hart's life flashed before his eyes when his Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road on a Malibu Hills drive. Kevin, along with the driver and passenger were rushed to the hospital and the 40-year had to undergo emergency back surgery that proved to be successful. Kevin had to attend rehabilitation for weeks afterward but his patience paid off and sooner than later he was back on his feet and moving.



Kevin has graced the cover of Men's Health for the March issue of the publication and has opened up about his near-tragic moment. “I can’t tell you nothing about it. Isn’t that scary? The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife,” he said, admitting to having blacked out during the event. The Jumanji actor looks at the crash as a moment in his life that changed him forever.

“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before – I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection,” he explained. “That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Kevin admitted to not being able to use the washroom alone, let alone put on socks. “I literally I couldn’t do none of that," he said.

“It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation," he explained. "And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships.”