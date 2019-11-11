Kevin Hart was among the celebrities and other public figures who had gathered for E!'s People's Choice Awards ceremony Sunday night. It marked the actor and comedian's first public appearance since a horrific crash in September that left him with major back injuries.

He was awarded the trophy for comedy movie star of the year and received a standing ovation as he accepted this award from presenter Robert Downey, Jr.

"First and foremost thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," he began "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more -- appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids. They really stepped up for me."

He would go on to add his appreciation for the fans: "I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time."

September 1st marked the date that Hart, along with producer and friend Jared Black, was involved in a single-car crash when Black lost control of Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and crashed into a wooden fence.

Hart, who had to undergo emergency back surgery, has since been recovering fairly quickly with a source crediting his "determination" as a driving factor in such a speedy recovery.

“He works very hard," the source told PEOPLE magazine. "It’s obvious that his determination has helped him tremendously.” “He doesn’t drive himself yet though and instead has a driver,” the source continued.