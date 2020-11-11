It's unclear which is worse: a friend or a lover scorned. Kevin Hart may have been able to repair his marriage after cheating on his then-pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, but his friendship with JT Jackson is dead and buried. Last year, Jackson was facing upwards of four years in prison after Hart accused him of extortion. According to reports, Jackson allegedly sent Hart a text that stated if he didn't receive millions from the comedian, he would release his sex tape. Jackson has surfaced with his lawyer who told Comedy Hype that the accusations made against his client are fabricated.

"This started out as a man who cheated on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas," said attorney Jacob Glucksman. "That's how this story was run for a long time and Kevin's team was successful in shifting that narrative to Kevin being the victim of something that happened in Las Vegas." He later added, "What Kevin Hart did in Las Vegas, that was a bad move on his part. That was a mistake on his part. But, what happened was, was that Kevin got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers, what have you, and they basically concocted a story to make Kevin look like the victim in the case."

Back in September 2019, it was reported that the charges against Jackson were dropped due to insufficient evidence. "Kevin Hart, I wish him well. He made a mistake that weekend," said Glucksman. "But for him to make himself a victim of a crime that never happened, that's not okay. I think when it boils down to it, we're going to have twelve people sitting in a jury box that [are] going to agree with that evidence."

Jackson still faces charges of two felony counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and one felony count of attempted concealing and selling of stolen property. Watch Jackson's interview with his attorney below.