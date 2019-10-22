Kevin Hart is back on his feet and spending time with his homies just weeks after his near-fatal car crash that required therapy to get him back up and running. The 40-year-old Jumanji actor was reported to be back to work at the top of the month since being released from the hospital and TMZ has footage that sees his link up with Jay Z, Irv Gotti, and Maverick Carter for some downtime in Beverly Hills yesterday.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

According to the publication, the trio and more kicked it in the popular Greek spot Avra for about three hours where they shared a meal, played some poker and, as we can only assume, reflected on recent events in Kevin's life. When the meet up was over, the crew hugged it out and by the looks of it, Kevin's mobility was alright - peep the clip below.

As we previously posted, the car crash Kevin was involved in was due to the driver's reckless driving and sudden acceleration where he lost control. The man behind the wheel is Kevin's friend, Jared Black, and his fiancee Rebecca was a passenger in the backseat. Kevin released a statement following the accident, making it clear that there were no hard feelings.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he said.