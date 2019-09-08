Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery. The talented comedian and movie star suffered major injuries to his back after a car crash in Los Angeles. Hart underwent emergency back surgery after suffering three spinal fractures. According to reports, before the crash Kevin was at his home in Calabasas with his wife, Eniko, and their friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. Kevin, Jared, and Rebecca were inside the actor's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it hurtled off the road and landed in a ditch just a few hours later. Kevin was in the passenger seat, but had to be pulled out through the window of the totaled vehicle.

TMZ is reporting that Tiffany Haddish commented on Kevin's situation. She stated that Hart has started to walk again, although very gingerly. He is allegedly in excruciating pain, but is starting physical therapy this weekend at the hospital he's being treated at. PT is no joke, and hopefully we will get Kevin Hart back on his feet in the next few months. This obviously puts a hold on his acting career, but Hart has a few films on deck already (such as the Jumanji sequel), so he'll still be raking in cash while he gets back on his feet.