Kevin Hart made his first public appearance this past weekend since his near-fatal car crash that happened at the top of September. As we know, the Jumanji actor was rushed into emergency surgery after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flew off the road. Kevin was a passenger in the car and the driver and another passenger thankfully survived as well.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"First and foremost thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Kevin said at the recent People's Choice Awards. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more -- appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids. They really stepped up for me."

The 40-year-old was recently seen out and about in West Hollywood by TMZ and made it clear that he's tired of being asked the same questions following his crash. "Every time you guys see me it's the same question so it's gone be the same answer," he said in the clip, as seen below. "You guys asking the wrong questions [...] Focus on the good things. Focus on living to see another day - ask those questions."

During Kevin's People's Choice Award speech, he did take a moment to thank his fans for their continued support. "I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time," he added.