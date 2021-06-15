Kevin Hart's faced the impacts of cancel culture to a certain degree but never enough to knock him from the top. So, when he railed against it in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, many of those who've attempted to cancel him in the past were, once again, back on his neck.

"I personally don't give a s--- about it," he admitted in the interview. "If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about … nonsense?... When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--- up! What are you talking about?"

As the comedian faced heat on social media, he returned to the fold on Twitter where he doubled down on his comments while flaunting his list of achievements.

"The 'He’s not funny' slander is the best....this is for you. I have 3 stand-up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest-grossing comedy specials of all time....2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time," he tweeted. "I have been the highest-grossing comedian in entertainment for years now...I have also been the highest-grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings," he continued.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As he continued to shrug off the criticism, saying that the 'hate/slander fuels' him, the comedian told people to 'read the actual articles' instead of a headline. To close things out, he offered a quote from J. Cole.

"J Cole said it best 'If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU' .....Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh," he wrote.

Peep Kevin Hart's tweets below.