A year ago now, Tiffany Haddish revealed that Kevin Hart gave her $300 back when she was a struggling artist about to make it big. It was a time when Tiffany was living out of her car, and the money gave her the opportunity to rent a motel for a week. Last year when Kevin and Tiffany worked together on their film Night School (after the Girls Trip actress made it) she attempted to pay Kevin back but he simply wouldn't allow it.

"She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me," Kevin captioned a video that saw Tiffany literally throw the $300 at him that followed up by him slipping it back in her purse.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's gotten to the point where Tiffany's attempts to pay Kevin back have yet to go through and he's jokingly admitted why he won't accept hte money.

“No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing,” he told ESSENCE. “I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no!”

He added: “I’m not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, ‘Hey! You know what’s crazy? You still owe me that $300…I don’t want the money back.”