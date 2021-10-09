Ben Simmons has been getting roasted on social media over the past few months, and now, he wants out of Philadelphia. The team is trying desperately to trade him, although for now, it seems like teams are not willing to pay the steep price that comes with him. Either way, it is a bad situation for the Sixers to be in, and fans are getting worried about the team's roster heading into this upcoming season.

Recently, comedian Kevin Hart was on the "All The Smoke" podcast where he got to speak at length about the Simmons situation and what he thinks about it. As Hart explains down below, he believes Simmons is still an amazing player and that he wishes things had gone differently. Hart acknowledged that Philly fans can be toxic and that they should just let Simmons play his game.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

"Ben Simmons is a fucking star," Hart said. "Philadelphia man, we're a different city. Look, you gotta let players play like they play. Like he got there by playing how he plays. [...] We forgot about all the good that he did."

At this point, no level of convincing will make Simmons stay with the team, so any attempt to keep him on is moot. He has made up his mind, and it will only be a matter of time before he is playing somewhere else.