There's more fallout from his Zero F*cks Given Netflix comedy special, and Kevin Hart has had enough. The actor's latest stand-up special was shared to the streaming service and since its premiere, it's caused controversy. Hart is known for pushing the limit with his jokes, but some believe that he crossed the line by referring to his daughter a "hoe" because she talks about her having crushes on different boys.

In the special Hart joked, "‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'" Many condemned the comedian for his remarks, so Kevin hart returned with a response to naysayers who claimed that he was not only demeaning his daughter but also attacking Black women in a conversation he had on the Clubhouse App.

"Alright guys, we gotta stop," he said in a video he uploaded to his Instagram. "Stop with the false narrative. It's a false narrative that's being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn't about Black women. It wasn't about me going against Black—stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it."

"I’m not calling my daughter a hoe. I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity," Hart continued. "I called three former hoes that I knew and asked them is this hoe-like activity. We had a conversation about. A good back and forth." You can check out his full explanation and a clip from his comedy special below.