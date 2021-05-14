A number of celebrities celebrated the release of J. Cole's new album, The Off-Season, with praise for the North Carolina rapper on social media, Friday. Athletes, fellow musicians, and more all couldn't get enough of Cole's new sound.

Comedian Kevin Hart gave Cole major props in particular: "J Cole is in a class of his own....giving my brother all the flowers that he deserves....the work that he puts into his craft is crazy special....focused as hell and it shows....major salute KING!!! Proud of you and your accomplishments," Hart wrote on Twitter. "100mill and I’m still on my grind....still getting better after all of this time... TALK YO SHIT KING.... @JColeNC."



Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

A large number of NBA players also gave Cole shoutouts. "Cole a real one," wrote Damian Lillard, whose postgame comments after he dropped 61 points last year on the Mavericks are sampled on the album.

"'Ja Morant I'm on my grizzly " heard you," wrote Ja Morant referencing a line on the track “my.life."

Cole, a big NBA fan in his own right, is set to play in the Basketball Africa League for Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C.

