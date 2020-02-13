The scene where Kevin Hart and two friends got into a near-fatal car accident has finally been repaired, five months after the horrific crash. Last September, Kevin and his friends, Jared Black and Jared's fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, were involved in a car accident in Calabasas after the driver, Jared, lost control of Kevin's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and swerved off Mulholland Drive. The vehicle crashed through a fence and landed in a ditch, resulting in some "major back injuries" for Jared and Kevin, who was in the passenger seat. Rebecca, who was in the backseat, however, did not suffer any substantial injuries. The Blast reports that now, five months after the incident occurred, the white fence through which the vehicle crashed has been completely repaired.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM



Following the near-death experience, Kevin went on to get emergency spinal surgery in order to restabilize his back, and was required to undergo weeks of rehabilitation. Since then, the comedian has spoken out on several occasions about the crash and how it has affected him. Most recently, he spoke to Men's Health about how the experience pushed him to become the best version of himself that he could be. "I’m not trying to get back to where I was before—I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection," he said. "I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.” It has been reported that neither Kevin nor Jared or Rebecca will be filing lawsuits in relation to the crash.