Kevin Hart's career began in the early 2000s but it was 2004's Soul Plane that truly revealed his comedic chops. Although the film wasn't met with critical acclaim by critics, it's still a fan favorite that provides laughs through his cast. With Hart taking the lead, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Tom Arnold, and more help with the comedic value of the film.

Soul Plane turns 15-years-old this week which probably makes the majority of you feel old (join the club). Kevin Hart, who had his breakout moment with the film, took to Instagram to reflect and share a heartfelt message on how far he's come since then.

"Wow I can't believe that it's been 15yrs since the release of Soul Plane....This was supposed to be my last chance at stardom according to the Journalist at the time. Always believe in yourself & your abilities to do the unthinkable," he wrote. "I am so proud of this movie and the opportunities that came with it!!!! God is good all the time and all the time God is good!!!!!"

Snoop Dogg chimed in to congratulate Kevin but not before he cracked a few jokes of his own. "U did that I knew u was gone be tallerI mean bigger than me one day and it happened," he wrote followed by the laughing emoji before he showed the comedian some love. " U da shit kev proud of u my nigga. U a long way from a bowl of wheaties keep inspiring and changing the rules of the comedy game."