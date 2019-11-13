Two years ago, Kevin Hart's wild weekend in Las Vegas was made public when he got caught cheating on his wife with a traveling stripper named Montia Sabbag. A sex tape scandal was formed, leading Montia to sue Kevin for $60 million naming him, his former freind Jonathan Todd Jackson and a publication called Fameoulous in the suit for conspiring to release the tape as a way to get publicity.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jonathan was later sued by Kevin for attempted extortion and his former friend denied any wrongdoing. The Blast now has more recent updates on the case since the Jumanji actor is fighting to have Montia's initial case thrown out, calling it "baseless." According to the publication, Montia asked for an extension on her case since she claimed to be in settlement discussions but Kevin denied that he was in talks with her.

“As a factual matter, Defendant Hart was not a party to any such settlement discussions, and has had no recent communications with Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s counsel regarding settlement," documents state. “Plaintiff is improperly attempting to drag out the litigation in order to delay the inevitable determination that her claims are, in fact, baseless.”

The case is ongoing.