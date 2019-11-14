It's been a life-changing last couple of months for Kevin Hart, but the comedian is excited to get back into the swing of things. After surviving a harrowing car crash that resulted in back surgery and painful weeks of physical therapy, the actor has returned to work and recently shared the trailer for the third season of his show Cold as Balls.



James Gourley/Getty Images

Kevin has quite the line-up in store for fans per the teaser that shows that he'll be chillin' in a cold ice bath while chatting with Dennis Rodman, Chris Paul (whose episode you can read about here), Erin Andrews, Lolo Jones, Demar Derozan, Nikki & Brie Bella, Charles Oakley, Mark Cuban, and Ninja.

In the clip, he asks Dennis Rodman about breaking his penis three times, questions Chris Paul about the Banana Boat, and gets an answer about which of the Bella Twins is the true champion. "I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the tub with what is sure to be our biggest and most ambitious season of Cold as Balls," Kevin said about his Laugh Out Loud Network series. "The outpouring of support we’ve received for the first two seasons has been amazing, and I can’t wait to see how fans react to what we have in store for them next." Watch the trailer below.