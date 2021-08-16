Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish celebrated their five-year anniversary, Friday, with separate posts of each other on social media. The couple married back in 2016 and share two children.

“Happy anniversary babe!” Parrish, 36, captioned a photo of the two of them. “As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you..”

She added, “5 years down! Forever to go..xo."

Hart also shared a picture of the couple.

“Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back,” he wrote.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Hart and Parrish have stuck together for five years now, despite the legendary comedian admitting that he cheated on her back in 2017. He confessed to being unfaithful after someone threatened to extort him for $10 million.

“I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it,” he said at the time. “I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king massive mistake.”

Check out the couple's anniversary posts below.

