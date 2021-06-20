Last week, Will Smith, joined by Kevin Hart announced he would be taking over hosting duties from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for a special Father's Day edition of Red Table Talk. A trailer for the episode revealed Smith and Hart discussing things like their biggest parenting mistakes, ex-wives, their children's relationships, and more.

"I'm here to answer serious questions," Hart said in the trailer. "When your child shows disappointment - you don't realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have," he said elsewhere. Following the release of the full episode, it became clear Hart was referencing his 16-year-old daughter Heaven Hart checking him about the way he spoke about his ex-wife and her mother Torrei Hart.

"My daughter had a talk with me about her mother that rocked me," confessed the comedian. "She checked me, she said, 'I want you to stop saying," quoting Heaven, "because when you say these things, Dad, this and this and this."

"But honey, I don't mean it, like I'm just talking. It doesn't matter, Dad, when you say it these words..." he added, quoting Heaven again. "It's not just talking, when you say it you unleash dogs on people," Will Smith chimed in.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"But honey, what are you talking about, it's me I'm just being myself..." finished Hart. Viewers of the clip applauded Hart for taking proper accountability for his actions and correcting his behavior. What are your thoughts on Kevin's reflection? Let us know down in the comments.