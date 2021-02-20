It's been a busy week in the world. Kim and Kanye are getting divorced, Meek Mill's beef with 6ix9ine has evolved into an ongoing feud with Wack 100, and Birdman turned 52-years-old. Needless to say, there's been a lot of things happening in the world. Thankfully, by the end of a week filled with drama, we received tons of music.

Kevin Gates slid through with a surprise new project, the sequel to 2019's Only The Generals Gon Understand yesterday. Gates' consistency remains one of the reasons why he's such a great artist. His latest project pumps out several bangers. Off of the rip, he kicks things off with "Yes Lawd" which turns the energy up a notch. It was a necessary add for this week's Fire Emoji playlist. Along with Gates, the Paper Route Empire is still making major plays. Young Dolph teamed up with Key Glock for a brand new banger called, "Case Closed" which is also included on this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

Check out the latest update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.