It's been a full week since people began to self-quarantine in wake of the Coronavirus madness that's been sweeping the world. As health officials and government officials have advised everyone to stay inside and keep away from crowds in general, it's safe to say that the majority of the world would be going insane if it weren't for streaming services.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

That being said, you know what time it is. Each week, we keep you updated on the hottest records that you need to be listening to with our Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. Though it's been a relatively quiet week in releases due to the rise in Coronavirus, we do have some heat for everyone to check out. That new Kevin Gates freestyle, "Always Be Gangsta" is a necessary vibe for trying times. Of course, it was necessary to include that brand new NLE Choppa record, "Walk Em Down" with Roddy Ricch as well as the Tory Lanez-assisted remix to Buju Banton's "Trust."

The playlist also includes cuts from Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake as well as the deluxe edition that serves as LUV Vs. The World 2. We also got heat from Rich The Kid, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, and more.

