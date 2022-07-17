If there's one thing Kevin Gates is gonna do, it's raise some eyebrows – which is exactly what made him the perfect second guest for Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast.

While her boo Diddy got to sit in the hot seat and get grilled last time, for the next episode, the City Girl recruited her fellow rapper, who recently dropped off his highly anticipated Khaza album.





During the nearly hour-and-a-half-long show, the two recording artists chopped it up about mental health, Gates' famously explicit lyrics and his reputation as a "sex God," and of course, there were those rumours about Gates having slept with a family member a few years back.

Around the 33:30 mark, Caresha brought up the taboo topic which the father of two had no problem being open and honest about. "I just got a question for you," he said to Miami.

"If me and you meet, I put it on you the right way – you d*ckmatized. I introduce you to my grandma and she's like, 'Baby, who yo' people is?' She pull me to the side and say, 'Baby, that's your cousin!" he explained, adding that he wasn't about to stop what had already been started with his new romance as "the damage has been done."

"I didn't know you my whole life. I just found this out," Gates recalled of the odd situation. "We've already been thuggin'. And we still good friends to this day."

The "2 Phones" hitmaker previously talked about his past relationship on Instagram, revealing at the time that he and his cousin dated for two more years after finding out that their family trees were connected.

Elsewhere in his unfiltered conversation with Miami, Kevin spoke on the breakup rumours floating around him and his wife, Dreka after the arrival of his "Super General" freestyle.

"That’s my best friend so no matter what, she’s gonna be my best friend," Gates confirmed. "I love this woman with everything in me."

Check out the Khaza rapper's full Caresha Please interview below.

