Kevin Gates Teams Up With Polo G & Teejay3k On "Ride Da Night"

Aron A.
June 20, 2021 17:07
Kevin Gates, Polo G, and Teejay3k link up for a highlight off of the "F9" soundtrack.


The Fast & Furious franchise is as Hollywood as any film series can get. Filled with explosions, high-energy action scenes, car chases, and everything in between, each film is rolled out like an event in and of itself. The movie is officially set to hit the theatres next Friday but ahead of its release, they've unveiled the official soundtrack for the film which includes a few heavy-hitters. 

Kevin Gates makes two appearances on the tracklist including on "Ride Da Night" ft. Polo G and Teejay3K. The hook is held down by TeeJay3k whose honeyed melodies bridge the verses. Polo G uses his 16 to reflect on the tremendous success he's experienced in recent times while paralleling it to the film's theme. Meanwhile, Gates is rapping like he's channeling a character from the film as he eloquantly describes his love for fast cars.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Took out the motor, re-did the suspension
I stand in your shit like I stand kitchen
Fourteen inch lip on the back how I'm thuggin'
Yellow my bumper, all black how I'm comin'
Michael Jackson my caliber, bumblebee color

