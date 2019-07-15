Kevin Gates Takes A Trip To "Neva Land" On New Banger

Following up a memorable interview with the Everyday Struggle crew, Kevin Gates has come through to drop off a new loosie, "Neva Land." Though it's uncertain whether the track will appear on his upcoming I'm Him project, the track finds Gates spitting ably enough, delivering his own brand of game over an anthemic, uplifting instrumental. In keeping with his recent pattern of musical experimentation, Gates blends bars with moments of melody, singing his way through the hook; though "Neva Land's" chorus doesn't quite achieve ear-worm status, it manages to get the point decently enough.

"Private jets bout to land, takin' trips, comin'" spits Gates, with a singsong cadence. "The women fall off when I let them touch my hand." Clearly, the rapper is in a good place mentally, likely a result of his dedication to self-accountability. And lest we forget, he's no stranger to the act of analingus - a fact he celebrates with fervor on this go-around. "I'm a dog, what the hell?" he raps. "Lick your booty, ain't no smell." We can only hope I'm Him finds him crafting tracks with slightly more refinement, though "Neva Land" makes for an enjoyable loosie all the same. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Get a G, drop a square

Fu*k with me, we could share

I'm a dog, what the hell?

Lick your booty, ain't no smell