Kevin Gates Takes A Quick Round Trip On "Puerto Rico Luv"

Aron A.
February 21, 2021 09:16
Puerto Rico Luv
Kevin Gates is coming live from "Puerto Rico Luv."


Kevin Gates was hardly quiet in 2020 but we went the whole year without a project from the rapper. Even though he was still riding off of the strength of I'm Him, he continued to come through with new singles and occasionally popping out with a stellar guest verse on an up-and-comers track. Since the top of 2021, he's maintained the same momentum as he's unveiled new singles over the weeks.

All of that led up to the release of his latest project, Only The Generals Part II. The rapper delivered a full-length with his one, strapped with 12 tracks without a feature in sight. On "Puerto Rico Luv," the rapper reflects on his come up from the streets and underground mixtape circuits to "tryna take this property and turn it to a speedway." Goals, for real.

Quotable Lyrics
Karats on a n***a arm, dancing in a n***a charm
Camels on a n***a farm, alpacas mow a n***a lawn
Forgive my arrogance, they hustle backwards where a n***a from
They hate you when you out here, forget you when you go to jail
Know your life a living hell, but love you when they know you dead

