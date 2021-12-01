Kevin Gates Switches It Up On His New Single "Move"

It feels like Kevin Gates could be readying a new studio album in the near future. Throughout the year, he's blessed fans with loose singles, a handful of freestyles, and of course, Only The Generals II. However, the recent press run he's been on might be an indication that a new album could be on the way.

Gates's sound has been consistent throughout his career, which is why he remains one of the most trusted artists from the South. However, his latest song might throw you for a loop. The rapper unveiled "Move" on Wednesday, which brings his powerful melodies to a dancehall-influenced production for a feel-good anthem. It's an unexpected release but one that could very well help open up international doors for Kevin Gates.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad times never lasting

Angelic form when I put it on

I been doin' a lil fasting

Take her home, makin' sweet love, just imagine