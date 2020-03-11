Kevin Gates Spits Some "Fire In The Booth"

It's always a good sign when an emcee, particularly one of Kevin Gate's caliber, declares it time to spit "Fire In The Booth." Thanks to the handiwork of one Charlie Sloth, who has been continuously bringing us hard-hitting drops for a minute now, we've officially gotten our hands on Kevin Gate's installment. Though the full video is set to arrive tomorrow, those of you with Apple Music can actually peep the song in full as of now -- for everyone else, however, you'll have to make do with the snippet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Bulletproof cutlass supreme, necklace enforced it with bling," he spits. "Trunk on the interstate make the Honda touch down with the beam." Taking a page outta the Young Thug playbook, Gates unleashes his voice and lets it run wild. Implementing high-pitched squeaks into his rhyme schemes, Gates seems intent on exploring new territory and having a bit of fun while doing so.

"Fire In The Booth" marks the first new release from Gates since "Dreka," a loving homage to his wife released at the beginning of February. It's unclear as to whether the Louisiana rapper plans on releasing a full-length album this year, but for now we'll take these scattered loosies as they come. Look for the full video to hit tomorrow, and hit the comments with your thoughts -- who are you trying to see on "Fire In The Booth?"