The hip-hop community was recently saddened by rumours of a Kevin and Dreka Gates breakup, which the Louisana rapper seemingly confirmed in his "Super General" freestyle.

The "2 Phones" hitmaker has been spotted spending time with Love & Hip-Hop's Jojo Zarur (and even recently admitted that he would "drink Beyoncé's piss"), but at a recent autograph signing following last Friday's Khaza arrival, he and his longtime partner looked as loved up as ever along with their two children.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

"Beautiful experiences along this amazing journey," Kevin captioned the video he shared, put together by @takeashotphotography__. "New Orleans, thank you for making this possible."

Footage shows fans eagerly waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the 36-year-old before nabbing a coveted signature from him. We then cut to the couple pulling each other close to share a romantic moment, Dreka's face buried in her man's neck before he gets to work meeting and greeting his listeners.





Word of the Gates' rumoured separation was particularly troubling due to the dedication that Dreka provided her husband with during his come-up. "I've done it all. At the very beginning, I was the DJ at the shows, I was the booking agent, I was f*cking everything," she told us during a 2018 interview.

"We'll be in the studio, and I'll say something he'll take that and make it into a song. Or he'll just ask me about something, and I'll be like 'You should say this instead of that or tweet this.' I play a huge role in his career."





Funnily enough, while Kevin was out and about publicly dissing his wife for her alleged infidelity, she remained completely unbothered, showing off her garden on social media instead of engaging (which Twitter loved) – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.