Kevin Gates Shares "Beat Box" Freestyle

It's been a little over a month and a half since Kevin Gates slid through with the release of his latest project, Only The Generals Pt II. The project came without warning but was certainly a pleasant surprise to kick-off 2021. Thankfully, it seems like the project could be a taste of even more music to come in the future. On Friday, the rapper returned with his freestyle over Pooh Shiesty's hit record "Back In Blood" ft. Lil Durk.

Apparently, that wasn't the only track that Gates had in the cut. Shortly after, he followed up with his own freestyle over SpottemGottem's viral hit "BeatBox" where he brings out syrup-induced raspiness as he effortlessly glides over the heavy bass production.

Check out Kevin Gates's new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Play with me, somebody die, yeah that's how I handle mine

Bun on top my shit, I look like Breadwinner Samurai

Snubnose up close in personal, it's MC Hammer time