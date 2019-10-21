Fresh off the release of his album I'm Him and several outstanding feature spots, Kevin Gates is living life and striving musically. He's in an important stage of his career, proving to his doubters that he's still one of the most authentic voices in the game. Gates is generally a humorous dude online, often acting outrageously and making ridiculous comments in his interviews to elicit a reaction from his fans. The Baton Rouge native isn't above making fun of himself to get a giggle out of the love of his life and he showed us all that he's willing to make a fool out of himself to make Dreka feel good.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Days after their anniversary, where Dreka gifted Kevin a pretty crazy cake, Gates is repaying the favor by serenading her during some relax time. Singing to his girl "like Martin did Gina," the rapper flexed his vocal skills and forced his pitch a little. While he's been known to get melodic on his records, he might want to consider keeping the auto-tune in his corner.

"I'm thuggin' like that! In the trap," excitedly exclaimed Kevin Gates when he finished up. To his credit, the song is extremely romantic and Dreka seems to appreciate the gesture. She may feel slightly embarrassed by the camera but, at the end of the day, she knows she's with someone who loves her for her. Both DaBaby and MoneyBagg Yo were seen laughing along in the comments, reflecting on the clip with emojis.

We can't get enough of Kevin and Dreka.