Kevin Gates has a take on everything. He's discussed praying before sex. He's admitted he would "drink Beyoncé's piss." He's claimed he knows the root of toxic masculinity.

Now, Gates has gifted us with yet another Kevin Fun Fact. On a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gates said that women with acne usually are better in bed, and he explained why.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

On the show, Kevin was asked if he'd ever "met his match" in the bedroom. He said he hadn't, but he "met somebody that's really close." He continued: "The reason I say she really, really close—oh God, don’t kill me—she got acne in her face."

"I know this gon’ sound crazy," Gates said. "A lot of women with acne in they face got good pussy. 'Cause they hormones are so imbalanced that it cause them to have congestion. So they not releasing properly." He explained that once someone has sex with him, it can put an end to their acne. "See, once I really put it on her, her face start clearing up," he claimed.

"I’m not saying all women with acne got..." Kevin said before trailing off. "But a lot of the things that go on with us are really internally. I’m not just saying it for that, but she up there. She in my top three."

The Louisiana rapper also talked about the sexual fantasies with Beyoncé he described on the song "Super General." He defended the urine-oriented lyrics: "That’s one of the most beautiful women in the world, I can’t be a fan? ... When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared to say it … I meant it with all due respect."

Check out Gates discussing acne below. The face wash industry has yet to respond to his miracle cure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

[via]