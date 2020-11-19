Kevin Gates Returns With New Single "Power" Featuring Dermot Kennedy

Kevin Gates is the happiest he's been in years. He's officially out of the streets, spending most of his time with his family as he re-focuses on what's important to him. Sometimes though, he still shifts his attention to the toxicity that used to follow him around for years. Just this week, many believed that he was taking aim at his former collaborator Youngboy Never Broke Again with some heated words on social media.

Regardless of his supposed beef with the superstar rapper, Gates is getting ready for the release of his next studio album, titled Khaza after his son's given name. He's been teasing its arrival for the last few weeks, dropping "Weeks" during the leadup. Today, he follows up with his new single "Power", to which he was filming a music video this week, featuring Dublin-based singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy on the record.

The song has officially been released on streaming services, dealing with the theme of power in relationships, and in general.

Listen to it below and stay tuned for more from Kevin Gates as we near the release of Khaza.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch a gangster, I be puttin' her hands all the way behind her back

I be divin', when I be divin' she be, "Dick, dick, dick"

"When you finish cummin' all over my stomach, bae could you please stay over?"

"I need your left hand for the grip of my hair, could you please put your free hand over?"