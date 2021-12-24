Kevin Gates has always been a beacon of positivity, often straying away from trends and living a fairly quiet life. The Baton Rouge native typically just drops his music and goes. Earlier this year, Gates sat down for a candid conversation during Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast. During the episode, he openly discussed the sexual abuse he suffered as a child. Recently, in an unwarranted video, anti-gang activist, Charlestone White called the rapper "strange" in an insensitive and homophobic rant. Though White went low, Gates chose to go high.

In a short Instagram video, Gates addressed White with kind, constructive criticism. "I'm only really talking to one person. You say Kevin Gates is acting 'strange'. Maybe I'm really just operating out of your level of understanding. I don't have anything against you. I'm really a fan of your work. You're a great community activist, but tearing other people down to lift yourself up, that's not a good practice," Gates responded. The rapper ended the video sending his love to White. While his music is gritty and raw, Gates spends much of his time spreading positivity and uplifting his community.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

During the video, White also had a few words for NBA YoungBoy, "You see how jail has done NBA YoungBoy? You see how well-behaved NBA YoungBoy has been since he got out? He hasn't made a video talking crazy. He said he wouldn't even mind working wih 6ix-9ine. Now the boy wearing lipstick, make-up, fingernail and toenail polish." NBA YoungBoy has yet to respond.





