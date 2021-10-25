Kevin Gates spoke on the fake relationships he sees on social media during a recent appearance on Gillie Da Kid's podcast, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

"A lot of people try to live people vicariously through relationship and that's imagery that's being portrayed," he explained. "I'm big on imagery, but a lot of couples you see ya'll don't like each other for real. That's not really your friend. Every picture is placed. You faking. The world can see you faking. You don't know you faking?"



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

As for Gates' relationship, he married his longtime girlfriend, Dreka Haynes, back in 2015. The Baton Rouge natives met each other at some point during the mid-2000s, before Gates got serious about his rap career. The couple shares two children.

Gates, who keeps it as real as it gets, opened up about his troubled upbringing in an interview with Mike Tyson, earlier this year.

"I'mma say something, I never said this in no interview, no podcast or anything like that," Gates said at the time. "I grew up real, real violent. Real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be, 'cause I was molested when I was a child."

Check out Gates' full interview on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.

[Via]