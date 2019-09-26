Kevin Gates Readies "I'm Him" With New Video For "RBS Intro"

In just a few hours, we'll be hearing Kevin Gates' latest musical offering in its entirety. For months, we've been hearing about his I'm Him project and we're about to find out exactly why Gates is that dude. After his release from prison early last year, the Baton Rouge veteran released his Chained To The City EP before coming through with Luca Brasi 3. It's officially album time and his fans couldn't be any more excited. Kicking off the campaign, the Bread Winner is starting us off with the introductory song on I'm Him, dropping a video for "RBS Intro."

The video for "RBS Intro" was filmed during Gates' trip to Amsterdam and the track itself is hard-hitting like most of his other hits. This will be the first cut from the new album.

Kevin Gates has described this journey as a reintroduction to himself, showing off all sides of his mind and truly remaining an open book. He said: "All of those negative connotations the world puts out...I’m him. All of those positive connotations the world puts out...I’m him as well. This is the new Kevin versus the old Kevin. It’s a celebration. It’s a rebirth. It’s redemption. I’m overcoming who I used to be in order to be greater."

Stay tuned for the new album tonight!

Quotable Lyrics:

Hold it down when I'm on lock

Calling shots from the box

Diamond teeth full of rocks

I'm a real big speaker