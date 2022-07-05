Kevin Gates Prepares "Khaza (Deluxe)" With "I Don't Hit It With The Fork"

Kevin Gates is coming for everyone's neck this year. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his third studio album, Khaza, which has received much praise from his fanbase. However, there's even more music on the way. Last week, the rapper announced that he was coming through with a deluxe edition of the album soon, though no release date was revealed at the time.

This week, the rapper is setting the tone for what's to come on the expanded edition of Khaza with his new release, "I Don't Hit It With The Fork." Gates showcases his versatility on this one as he approaches drill production with ease, beasting through the record with aggression and affirming his position as a top dog from the South.

Check out the latest from Gates below.

Quotable Lyrics

In the kitchen, I perform

I'm receiving an applause

Trap girl lookin' on the stove cookin'

She thinks it's cute when I wiggle my arm