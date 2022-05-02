TikTok has the power of taking forgotten bangers and propelling them onto the Billboard Hot 100. Kevin Gates' 2013 smash, "Thinkin Wit My Dick" ft. Juicy J started a new challenge on TikTok and naturally, it introduced the record to a much wider market. There was one TikTok video that played a significant role in helping the song skyrocket into the top 40 on the Hot 100 earlier this year.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

An unsuspecting middle-aged man was caught singing along to the record in a TikTok video with an American flag-wrapped mug. The video quickly caught traction on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms and it seems that Gates caught wind of this.

During his recent performance in Lafayette, LA, Gates brought out the individual on stage as he performed the viral record. He didn't go unnoticed as the crowd started began to cheer and get even louder once he stepped out on stage. The brief moment ended with Gates and the man hugging it out.

"Last night, incredible," Gates captioned the post.

While records from Gates' back catalog are going viral, the rapper appears to be preparing for the release of his next album, Khaza. Over the past few weeks, he's teased the album's release, even claiming that he'd DM a fan the official release date. On Friday, he unveiled his latest single, "Big Lyfe" as well as the visual.